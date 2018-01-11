NHC Sheriff's Office drug operation leads to arrest

A months-long New Hanover County Sheriff's Office drug operation resulted in an arrest on Wednesday.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, Gregory Maurice Dereef, 35, is being held in the NHC Detention Center on a $1.5 million bond after being charged with felony counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for use, storage or sale of a controlled substance. Dereef is also facing charges of heroin trafficking, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brewer said deputies made heroin buys from Dereef starting at 20 bags in September and ramping up to 100 and then 200 bags.

After the 200-bag buy, a warrant was issued for Dereef's arrest and Brewer said when Dereef was apprehended on Wednesday, he had pure heroin as well.

