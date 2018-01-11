Wilmington teen who was on 'This Old House' dies

A Wilmington teenager who was selected to be an apprentice on the PBS show This Old House died on Tuesday.

According to a post on the Kids Making It Facebook page, Austin Wilson passed away in Orlando, Fla., where he was attending the National Association of Home Builders conference. The post stated Wilson died due to a pre-existing medical condition.

Wilson started woodworking at age 12 with Kids Making It, a local after-school program. He was studying construction management at Cape Fear Community College when he was chosen to be one of three apprentices on This Old House, which began its 39th season on PBS in 2017.

