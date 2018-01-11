Remembering Austin Wilson: 'A kind heart, a great soul'

A Wilmington teenager who was selected to be an apprentice on the PBS show This Old House died on Tuesday.

According to a post on the Kids Making It Facebook page, Austin Wilson passed away in Orlando, Fla., where he was attending the National Association of Home Builders conference. Wilson died unexpectedly due to a pre-existing medical condition.

Wilson started woodworking at age 12 with Kids Making It, a local after-school program. He was studying construction management at Cape Fear Community College when he was chosen to be one of three apprentices on This Old House, which began its 39th season on PBS in 2017.

Jimmy Pierce with Kids Making It said Wilson was a hard worker who stepped up to help others in the workshop.

“He was genuine, heartfelt, always willing to help other people out. A kind heart, a great soul, a good work ethic,” he said.

Wilson had been working on a table to give to his mother, but Pierce said his giving spirit didn't stop there.

“His dream was to build her a house, and he would have done that. I have no doubt,” Pierce said.

Pierce said Wilson would have accomplished anything he set his mind to if he had the chance. He invites anyone who knew Wilson to come by Kids Making It to share stories or pictures.

