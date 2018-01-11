Pender Co. Sheriff's Office searching for sex offender

The Pender County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help locate a registered sex offender.

According to a Thursday afternoon news release, Nicholas William Barnhill, 31, of Pender County, is in violation of residency requirements per his sex offender status. Barnhill's whereabouts are unknown since he left his Burgaw home sometime in October 2016.

A felony warrant for his arrest is on file with the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on Barnhill's whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office at 910-259-1212 or your local law enforcement jurisdiction.

According to online records, Barnhill was convicted in New Hanover County in 2004 of attempted second-degree sexual offense and three counts of indecent liberties with a child. He spent 3.5 years in prison for those offenses and was required to register as a sex offender for a minimum of 10 years.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.