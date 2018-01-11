Guest My Turn: 'First in trash'

Roadside trash is badly tarnishing our State’s reputation, which can only have a negative impact on tourism and business development. (Source: Ed Doherty)

By: Ed Doherty

I’d like to talk about the embarrassing amount of trash along North Carolina’s highways. The quantity of trash littering our roadsides is disgraceful.

I live in Hampstead and frequently drive to Wilmington on Route 17.

Roadside trash is everywhere along that route. It has gotten so bad that North Carolina’s motto may soon become “First in Flight and First in Trash.”

Roadside trash is badly tarnishing our State’s reputation, which can only have a negative impact on tourism and business development.

Two actions would do much to correct the roadside trash problem.

FIRST: the Department of Transportation should post signs throughout our highway system warning of a substantial fine for littering. Highway patrol police should aggressively identify and fine litterbugs; and SECONDLY: Trash should not be allowed to remain on our roadsides for long periods of time. Roadside trash should be cleaned up promptly.

If you agree with me, please contact the Governor and your state representatives and tell them that you are horrified over the amount of trash on North Carolina’s roadsides and that you support my two suggestions.

Without a groundswell of public outrage there is little chance that our roadside trash problem will go away.