'Beauty will rise from the ashes': Family rebuilds home after fire takes home, pets

You wouldn't expect Andrea Carr to be excited as she drove back to the land in Pender County where she used to live. After all, it's the spot where a massive structure fire destroyed her home and killed two of her family's pets one year ago Tuesday.

"It's hard to describe in words how you really feel," Carr explained. "You saw me when I drove up I was like, 'Oh my gosh oh my gosh they are building!'"

Volunteers laid the cement foundation for her new home, just yards away from where she used to live, last week.

"Since then, it's just been so exciting to see and come here and feel like my home is finally coming together," Carr said with a smile.

Around this time last year, Andrea's husband, Joey said "beauty will rise from the ashes." Standing in front of her new home's foundation, Andrea stands by the motto.

"I'm seeing the beauty," Carr added. "It's such a huge blessing to me."

