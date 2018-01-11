Surf City police seize drugs, stolen firearm

A man in Surf City was arrested in connection to drug and firearm charges Wednesday.

According to Chief Ron Shanahan, officers with the Surf City Police Department executed a search warrant at 181 Atkinson Point Road.

Larry Odell Franklin Jr. was arrested after officers seized a stolen firearm and various amounts of heroin and meth.

Franklin has been charged with:

Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Felony Possession Schedule I (Heroin)

Felony Possession Schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Felony Possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I (Heroin)

Felony Possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Marijuana

Misdemeanor Simple Possession Schedule IV (Xanax)

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Maintaining a Dwelling

Misdemeanor Driving While License Revoked

His bond was set at $55,500 bond.

