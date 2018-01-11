Surf City police seize drugs, stolen firearm - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Surf City police seize drugs, stolen firearm

Larry Franklin Jr. (Source: Pender Co. Jail)
SURF CITY, NC (WECT) -

A man in Surf City was arrested in connection to drug and firearm charges Wednesday.

According to Chief Ron Shanahan, officers with the Surf City Police Department executed a search warrant at 181 Atkinson Point Road.

Larry Odell Franklin Jr. was arrested after officers seized a stolen firearm and various amounts of heroin and meth.

Franklin has been charged with:

  • Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm
  • Felony Possession Schedule I  (Heroin)
  • Felony Possession Schedule II (Methamphetamine)
  • Felony Possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I (Heroin)
  • Felony Possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II (Methamphetamine)
  • Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Marijuana
  • Misdemeanor Simple Possession Schedule IV (Xanax)
  • Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia  
  • Misdemeanor Maintaining a Dwelling
  • Misdemeanor Driving While License Revoked

His bond was set at $55,500 bond.

