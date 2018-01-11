Former youth minister pleads guilty to indecent liberties charge

A former youth minister from Wilmington pleaded guilty late last year relating to a charge of indecent liberties with a child.

According to court records, Tyler Simkus Smither entered the plea in October 2017. He was accused of sending inappropriate photos to an 11-year-old boy. At the time, Smither worked at Harbor United Methodist Church.

Smither received a suspended sentence of between 15 and 27 months, plus 60 months of probation, based on sentencing guidelines and the fact he had no prior criminal history. According to the state sex offender database, Smither no longer lives in the Wilmington area.

