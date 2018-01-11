Pedestrian hit and killed on Carolina Beach Road identified

Officials with the State Highway Patrol have identified a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car early Thursday morning on Carolina Beach Road south of the Monkey Junction area.

According to officials, Mark Edward Petrasek, 54, of New Jersey, was wearing dark clothing and walking in the northbound lane of Carolina Beach Road near Glenarthur Drive around midnight when he was hit by a northbound vehicle.

Petrasek later died at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver.

