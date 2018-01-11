Pedestrian hit and killed on Carolina Beach Road

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car early Thursday morning on Carolina Beach Road south of the Monkey Junction area, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Sanders said a pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and walking in the northbound lane of Carolina Beach Road near Glenarthur Drive around midnight when they were hit by a northbound vehicle driven by Kris Shear of Wilmington.

The pedestrian, who was not identified pending notification of next of kin, later died at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

No charges are expected to be filed.

