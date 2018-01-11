Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity to break ground on first home in Burgaw

Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity will break ground on its first home in Burgaw on Saturday, Jan. 13. (Source: Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity)

Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity will break ground on its first home in Burgaw on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Volunteers are needed to help with the project on most Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays throughout the build, which is projected to be finished in April.

No construction experience is needed to volunteer.

Volunteers must be at least 16 years old.

To view the build schedule or to sign up to volunteer, click here.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, contact Chris Teeter at chris@capefearhabitat.org or 910-762-4744 ext. 113.

