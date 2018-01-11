WPD: Men unaware that bill used to pay for meal was counterfeit

Four men who used a counterfeit bill to pay for a meal at a local restaurant were unaware it was fake, the Wilmington Police Department said Friday morning.

The WPD sent out a tweet Thursday asking for the public's help identifying four men who allegedly used a counterfeit $100 bill at Winnie's Tavern located at 1895 Burnett Boulevard on New Year's Eve.

Nearly two hours after the initial tweet, a WPD spokesperson said community tips helped identify the suspects.

Jennifer Dandron with the WPD said Friday morning that the detective working the case determined that the men were unaware that the currency was counterfeit. The men also contacted Winnie's and worked out the situation, she said.

