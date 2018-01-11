WPD: 4 men accused of paying for meal with fake $100 bill

Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department said thanks to the community's help, they have identified four men accused of paying their tab at a local restaurant with counterfeit money.

According to a tweet from the WPD, the incident happened on New Year's Eve at Winnie's Tavern located at 1895 Burnett Boulevard.

The men allegedly paid for their meal using a fake $100 bill.

Do you know these men? They paid for their meal at Winnie's Tavern with a counterfeit $100 bill on Dec. 31. If you recognize anyone, please contact WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text A Tip. pic.twitter.com/ZKd7WYZBAm — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) January 11, 2018

Nearly two hours after the initial tweet, a Wilmington spokeswoman said community tips helped identify the suspects.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.