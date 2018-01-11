WPD: 4 men accused of paying for meal with fake $100 bill - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

WPD: 4 men accused of paying for meal with fake $100 bill

(Source: WPD) (Source: WPD)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department said thanks to the community's help, they have identified four men accused of paying their tab at a local restaurant with counterfeit money.

According to a tweet from the WPD, the incident happened on New Year's Eve at Winnie's Tavern located at 1895 Burnett Boulevard.

The men allegedly paid for their meal using a fake $100 bill.

Nearly two hours after the initial tweet, a Wilmington spokeswoman said community tips helped identify the suspects.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly