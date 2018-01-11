NCDEQ to hold hearing on proposed water transfer in Pender Co.

State officials will hold a public hearing later this month on a request by Pender County Utilities to transfer more water from a neighboring river basin to meet the system's projected needs. (Source: PCU)

The hearing will being at 6 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Public Assembly Room at 805 S. Walker Street in Burgaw.

"The public utility is required to obtain an interbasin transfer certificate from the N.C. Environmental Management Commission to move up to 14.5 million gallons of water a day from the Cape Fear River basin to the Northeast Cape Fear, New, and South River basins," a new release from the NC Department of Environmental Quality states. "The amount of water the utility is requesting to transfer is based on the anticipated growth in Pender County through the year 2045 and an effort to move residents off private groundwater wells.

"Pender County Utilities provides drinking water to residents within the county. The water supplied by Pender County is sourced from the Cape Fear River via the Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer Authority. The county is in the process of expanding its water distribution system to accommodate anticipated growth. An interbasin transfer certificate is required for the transfer of more than 2 million gallons of surface water a day between river basins."

The public will be able to comment on the petition at the hearing. Speakers are asked to provide a written copy of their oral comments if possible. Based on the number of people who wish to speak, the length of oral comments could be limited.

Written comments also may be submitted by mail to: Division of Water Resources, Attn: Kim Nimmer, 1611 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1611. Comments also can be emailed to: dwr.ibt@ncdenr.gov. All comments must be postmarked or emailed by Feb. 19.

A final determination on the certification is expected by mid-2018.

