Crews to replace 70-year-old bridge in Columbus County

A section of NC 410 over Beaverdam Swamp outside of Chadbourn is expected to close for nearly six months as crews work to replace a 70-year-old bridge.

The $5 million project will start on Monday, Jan. 22 and the new bridge is expected to open by June.

The closure will require a detour that includes Rough and Ready Road and U.S. 701.

