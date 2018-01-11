More than 1,200 without power after pole catches fire

More than 1200 customers in Wilmington are without power after a pole caught fire Thursday morning. (Source: WECT)

More than 1,200 customers in Wilmington are without power after a pole caught fire Thursday morning.

The pole was located at the corner of Central and Burnett boulevards.

The cause the fire is unknown at this time, according to fire crews on the scene.

Duke Energy crews are working to repair the pole. The estimated restoration time is 1 p.m., according to the Duke Energy outage map.

Burnett Boulevard is closed between Northern and Southern boulevards.

Traffic lights were out temporarily at the Burnett Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road intersection due to the damage.

