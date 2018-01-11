Victim in Carolina Beach condo fire identified

Police have identified the victim who was killed in a fire that broke out at a Carolina Beach condominium Monday morning.

Deborah Ann Reifschneider, 69, died in the fire which was reported around 8:50 a.m. at the Inland Harbor condominiums off St. Joseph Street. Authorities said Reifschneider was unable to get out of her condo in time.

Officials said three units were a total loss and eight others suffered smoke and water damage. The American Red Cross said Monday afternoon that 11 families, 19 people total, were displaced by the fire.

Reifschneider's official cause of death is still pending and will be determined by the state medical examiner's office.

Carolina Beach police said there were no criminal circumstances surrounding Reifschneider's death and the fire has been ruled undetermined.

If you would like to donate to help the victims in Monday's fire, visit the Pleasure Island Disaster Relief Fund's Facebook page.

