Traffic engineer explains changes to deadly Columbus County intersection

Months after a mother and daughter were killed in a crash at the intersection of NC 87 and NC 11, a traffic engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation explained why safety changes were announced just days later.

Rebecca Roberts, 30, of Riegelwood, and her 8-year-old daughter, Constance, were killed in September after their car collided with a tractor-trailer. That week, NCDOT crews began placing signs warning drivers that the intersection would become a four-way stop.

Regional Traffic Safety Engineer Janet Whetstone-Perez explained intersections may be re-evaluated based on changes in traffic and the surrounding area. While an intersection may function for years without a four-way stop, she said that may change over time.

“That’s what‘s happened - the volumes have changed over the years," she said, "The users have changed over the years, there’s been an increase in truck traffic, there’s been an increase in volume. It’s growing.”

She also said that after every fatal accident in North Carolina, NCDOT officials investigate to determine if any safety changes can be made.

"That’s one of the things we try to do at DOT as a traffic safety unit to find locations that need improvement,” Whetstone-Perez said.

According to Whetstone-Perez, NCDOT was looking into changes for the intersection before the deadly accident happened. Eventually, she said, the department planned to create an interchange at the intersection. However, construction isn't expected to begin for a few years.

“We were like while we’re waiting on the interchange, let’s go ahead and put an all-way stop in. So we had that process going but unfortunately before we could implement that process the fatality occurred, and once we found out about it - were like what can we do to speed this process up,” she said.

Whetstone-Perez said while they investigate fatal accidents, changes cannot be made immediately.

“I want people to know that we do care. But we try not to let that control what we do, we have to follow the guidelines and the standard practices, and if we follow those, we know we’re going to do the right thing,” she said, “Each of the people that work for DOT, they’re NC citizens too, we drive these roads and our friends drive these roads, and we take it seriously and we take it very personally, this affects us as well.”

