TRAFFIC ALERT: Wrightsville Ave.-Country Club Dr. intersection closed due to wreck

The intersection of Wrightsville Ave. and Country Club Drive will be closed in all directions for an extended amount of time due to a wreck, the Wilmington Police Department said Thursday morning. (Source: WECT)

According to Corp. Evans with the WPD, a man driving a Kia Sorenta hit a power pole at the intersection.

The driver was taken to hospital but is expected to be OK, according to Corp. Evans.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the wreck.

The WPD is urging motorists to avoid the area as crews with the City of Wilmington Traffic Engineering Department and Duke Energy assess and repair damages.

