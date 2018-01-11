Boil advisory rescinded for Oakhurst, Wildwood Circle, Baytree R - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Boil advisory rescinded for Oakhurst, Wildwood Circle, Baytree Road customers

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A boil advisory has been lifted for customers at the following addresses:

  • 201 – 305 Oakhurst Road
  • All of Wildwood Circle
  • The 400 block of Baytree Road

"Bacteriological analysis results of drinking water samples collected recently from this system show no coliform bacteria present. The system has resumed normal operation," CFPUA officials announced Thursday.

The advisory was in place after a water main break Tuesday.

