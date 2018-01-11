Boil advisory rescinded for Oakhurst, Wildwood Circle, Baytree Road customers

A boil advisory has been lifted for customers at the following addresses:

201 – 305 Oakhurst Road

All of Wildwood Circle

The 400 block of Baytree Road

"Bacteriological analysis results of drinking water samples collected recently from this system show no coliform bacteria present. The system has resumed normal operation," CFPUA officials announced Thursday.

The advisory was in place after a water main break Tuesday.

