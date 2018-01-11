Man arrested in connection to Whiteville shooting

A man wanted in connection to a shooting in Whiteville was arrested late Wednesday night.

According to online records, Malik Wilder, 22, was booked in the Columbus County detention center on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He already has posted bond.

Wilder had been wanted in the shooting of a man at a Whiteville apartment complex Monday afternoon.

According to the Whiteville Police Department, officers received reports of shots fired around 2:45 p.m. and responded to the Saw Mill Apartments on West Hay Street.

Police found no evidence to indicate a shooting when they arrived at the scene but were contacted by officials with Columbus Regional Health Center who said a gunshot victim, identified as 25-year-old Darios Jones, was in the emergency department.

Detectives determined Jones was involved in a confrontation in the apartment parking lot with two other suspects.

Officials said the incident began when Jones was sitting on a car that did not belong to him. Malik Wilder, 22, and an unidentified juvenile suspect allegedly approached Jones in the parking lot.

The juvenile suspect punched Jones in the face and Wilder pulled out a small caliber pistol and shot Jones in the hip, according to police. Jones drove himself to the hospital following the shooting.

Police later arrested the juvenile suspect who was charged with assault.

