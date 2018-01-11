UNCW men's basketball working on defensive woes

The learning curve is proving to be steeper than first-year UNCW men’s basketball coach C.B. McGrath would like.

The Seahawks (4-12, 1-3 Colonial Athletic Association) have struggled on the defensive end, giving up 85.9 points per game, which is 344th out of 351 Division I teams.

"There is all types of frustration,” McGrath said. “They are frustrated because they wanted to be playing better. I am frustrated because I want to be doing a better job.”

The inability to defend has puzzled McGrath.

"They have great energy every day in practice,” McGrath said of his Seahawks. “Then, for some reason, in the game, they get wide eyed, freeze, or don't have the activity they normally do. So, I don't know how to get them to just feel comfortable."

Members of the Seahawks’ senior class are not accustomed to losing. Those players won three consecutive regular season conference championships, and advanced to the NCAA tournament the past two seasons.

McGrath has enjoyed even more success. He was part of three national championship teams while serving as an assistant under North Carolina head coach Roy Williams for 14 seasons.

This season, McGrath has received phone calls and text messages from coaches and friends reassuring him he’s doing the right things.

“It’s nice to hear, and it’s reassuring, but it doesn’t help today,” McGrath said.

UNCW returns to the court Thursday for a road game at Elon.

