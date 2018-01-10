Brunswick Community College women upset 16th-ranked Cape Fear CC

The Brunswick Community College women’s basketball team upset 16th-ranked Cape Fear CC 77-73 Wednesday night at Williston Middle School.

Dolphins guard Katisha Hyman hit the game winning 3-pointer with 30 seconds left to play.



"They do a great job, and they are nationally ranked,” BCC head coach Joe Gaughan said of Cape Fear. “But we were coming in here trying to get the respect that we thought we deserved. We are a great defensive team, but tonight we put the offense with it."

CFCC head coach Lori Drake hopes her team can learn from its mistakes.

"It's a rival game and we must use it and push to get better, to practice better, to get more consistent overall,” Drake said.

With the victory, the Dolphins improve to 7-3. Cape Fear dropped to 9-6, and has lost six straight.

