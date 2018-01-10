Hoggard’s Blair Barefoot named WECT Athlete of the Week

Hoggard’s Blair Barefoot is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



The junior scored 11 points and added five assists and four steals in the Vikings 60-16 win over Ashley.



On the season she is averaging almost nine points-per-game, and has helped lead the Vikings to a 12-2 record.

Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week.



