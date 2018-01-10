Woman, 93, calls out CFPUA after utility bill doubles

Leatha Griffith has been a longtime customer of the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority. She has lived in her current home for over 60 years, and has been a Wilmington resident her entire life, 93 and a half years, according to Griffith.

At 93, Griffith is sharp, and still a meticulous record keeper, a habit she picked up from working in accounting much of her life.

There is one thing Griffith says she is not.

"I am not delinquent," she said. "I paid them what they told me to pay them."

For someone who says she has never paid a bill late in her entire life, Griffith was understandably upset when she received a letter from CFPUA threatening to shut her water off.

When Griffith got her November statement, she could not believe the amount it showed she owed.

"I don't use a lot of this water. I don't even drink their water!" she said. "I don't do laundry. I don't even water my yard with this water. Don't do any of it."

Her Nov. 2017 statement showed she owed $287.09, more than double her usual bill of around $128.

Griffith says she called CFPUA several times and visited the office four different times.

Finally, she says one employee acknowledged that something could be wrong.

“She said, 'Ms. Griffith, you go back and you pay us what you paid us last month," said Griffith.

That amount was $127.36, which she mailed in on Nov. 7, 2017. But recently, she received a delinquent notice stating she owes the full amount.

The meticulous record keeper she is, Griffith was able to pull every CFPUA bill dating back to 2014 in chronological order. Each had a note on the envelope, recording the date she paid the bill and the check number.

In those four years of records, her statements only fluctuated within a few dollars, never going above $128.

CFPUA initially told WECT that recent bill changes were most likely due to old meters that were reading slowly, or a leak.

On Wednesday, that story changed.

"Some of the issues may have been in the data transfer and we've already corrected some of those bills," Director of Engineering Carel Vandermeyden said. "The other area, whether it's the new system or the old system, that was communicating the old information."

After WECT met with CFPUA for the second time in two days, it took Griffith's information with a promise to reach out to her directly.

WECT's Alex Guarino plans to follow up with Griffith on Thursday evening.

