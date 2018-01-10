NHC Board of Education holding high school redistricting work session Jan. 23

The public is invited to attend a New Hanover County Board of Education work session on Jan. 23 to discuss the high school redistricting process.

The session will be held at the Board of Education Center at 1805 South 13th Street in Wilmington.

On Tuesday night, Assistant Superintendent Eddie Anderson presented a revised redistricting plan, which is attached in the PDF below. Redistricting would be implemented for the 2018-19 school year.

NHC's board will receive public input on proposed maps and redistricting at the Jan. 23 session and after receiving public comments, the discussion will continue at the board's next regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 6.

Public comments are being accepted online and maps and comment cards are also available at all traditional middle and high schools in the county.

