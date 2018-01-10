LIVE: High school redistricting being discussed in New Hanover County

A New Hanover County Board of Education work session is taking place Tuesday to discuss the high school redistricting process.

You can watch the meeting live online here: http://bit.ly/IF1M4O

The session will be held at the Board of Education Center at 1805 South 13th Street in Wilmington.

About 700 high school students will be attending different high schools next year 2018-2019 after the board voted their approval earlier in January. In so-called "senior privilege," rising high school seniors can choose to remain at their current school if facing redistricting.

As it stands now, middle schools in New Hanover County won’t undergo redistricting until the 2019-2020 school year.

The timeline has been changing over the last several months after board members weighed factors including budget, school construction, and student population.

Earlier this month, Assistant Superintendent Eddie Anderson presented a revised redistricting plan, which is embedded in the PDF below. Redistricting would be implemented for the 2018-19 school year.

High School Redistricting Timeline:

January 9, 2018 – First review by the Board of Education

January 12, 2018 – High school redistricting maps posted at middle & high schools and online for public comment

January 12 through February 20, 2018 – Public comment period

January 23, 2018 – Public Comment at Board of Education Work Session

February 6, 2018– Second review by the Board of Education

February 20, 2018 – Final approval by the Board of Education

Implementation

February 2018 – The redistricting plan is released.

March 2018 – Student assignment for new attendance areas.

August 2018 – New attendance areas in effect for high schools.

NHC's board will receive public input on proposed maps and redistricting at the Jan. 23 session and after receiving public comments, the discussion will continue at the board's next regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 6.

WECT's planning to live stream the work session on WECT.com and on its news app.

Public comments are being accepted online and maps and comment cards are also available at all traditional middle and high schools in the county.

