Community to come together for first Potluck for Peace of 2018

Potluck for Peace has been a success in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

The community will come together for good food and conversation.

The first Potluck for Peace of 2018 is Thursday, Jan. 11 from 6-8 p.m. at the MLK Center on 401 S. 8th St.

The YWCA organized the Potluck for Peace to create peaceful change in the community through food, fellowship and dialogue.

The event, held quarterly, is entering its third year in Wilmington.

All community members are welcome.

Copyright WECT 2018. All rights reserved.