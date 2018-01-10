Carolina Beach puts Freeman Park rule changes on hold

The Carolina Beach Town Council decided to put a decision about proposed changes in Freeman Park on hold at Tuesday’s meeting. (Source: WECT)

According to Carolina Beach Town Manager Michael Cramer, the town suggested removing some campsites, Porta Potties and trash cans. He said the proposal stemmed from people vandalizing Porta Potties, and not respecting the campsites.

Cramer said the town brought up park safety and operating concerns at a July council meeting.

"That's always been one of the difficult parts...is to educate anywhere from 50 to 75,000 people about how to go and behave on Freeman Park,” Cramer said.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the council had a different suggestion on how to deal with the problems.

Cramer said the council wants the town to beef up garbage services, and to add more trash cans. He said park rangers may also be hired to enforce the rules and to educate the public.

Cramer said the town is going to try to implement these changes, and see if vandalism decreases.

He added the town also recommends only four-wheel drive be allowed on the beach.

