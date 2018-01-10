Shopping center plans move forward

The Carolina Beach Town Council voted unanimously at Tuesday night’s meeting to approve permits for GHK Developments to start what the town manager calls a redevelopment project in the Federal Point shopping center. (Source: WECT)

The Carolina Beach Town Council voted unanimously at Tuesday night’s meeting to approve permits for GHK Developments to start what the town manager calls a redevelopment project in the Federal Point shopping center.

The developer said the plan is to build a grocery store and other shops in the space.

Current business owners in the shopping center said even though they’re happy that the center will be fixed up, they aren’t happy about what that could mean for them.

The shop owners said they’re worried they could be forced out of their locations.

The developer said a meeting is planned with current shop owners to talk about any concerns they may have.

One shop owner said while everyone Tuesday night at the meeting seemed happy with the news, he is still worried.

“It seemed, by applause, that most people are for the re-nourishment of this area here, which I agree with because it’s positive for the area, but affects me negatively,” David Smithey, co-owner of Carolina Beach Scuba, said.

As for the proposed Harris Teeter that is supposed to be built next to the Federal Point center, Town Manager Michael Cramer said he’s not sure of the status of that project.

Cramer said since the town council approved the development of Federal Point without the condition of some sort of pathway or road connecting to the Harris Teeter property, Harris Teeter will now most likely have to come back to council to have the plans modified to not include a connection to Harris Teeter.

Cramer said there will be a sidewalk connecting the redeveloped shopping center to St. Joseph’s Street so the public can walk to the center.

WECT reached out to Harris Teeter for a comment and an update on the project, and had not heard back when this article was published.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.