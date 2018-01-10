Local leaders react to Trump's offshore drilling plans

Carolina Beach Mayor Joe Benson is one leader in our area who wants North Carolina to be exempt from offshore drilling. (Source: WECT)

The Trump administration recently announced plans to open almost all coastal waters to offshore drilling, except for in one state, Florida.

Governor Rick Scott strongly opposed drilling in the Sunshine State and US Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said he respected Scott’s position since the Florida coast relies heavily on tourism.

Now, other states want to be added to the no-drill list.

Carolina Beach Mayor Joe Benson is one leader in our area who wants North Carolina to be exempt from drilling. He said the coast here relies on tourism too, and offshore drilling poses too much of a risk to our coast.

“We stand to lose too much if there’s an accident with our tourism industry," Benson said. "Even the remote chance of an accident could cause grave and significant damage to our tourism industry for sure.

"I would let the president know that the same situation applies here in North Carolina. That is that this coast is our treasure, and it is everything about Carolina Beach, and if there is no beach, we might as well be in Topeka, Kansas. Nothing against Kansas, but it's too important to protect our tourism that even a remote chance of an accident would jeopardize or do great damage to for sure."

