Police chief rescues dog after it falls into icy lake

After a dog found itself stranded on frozen Lake Waccamaw Tuesday, Police Chief Scott Hyatt broke through ice to rescue the dog and bring her to shore. Hyatt said a passing driver saw the dog and tried to call it off the ice, but it only ran further away.

The driver called police, who responded along with a state park official. Hyatt said he worried the dog would move out of reach, and decided to go in himself.

“Fortunately, I had some waders handy and I was able to put those on and walk out,” he said.

Hyatt was able to reach the dog and bring her safely to shore. He said the dog appeared to be a stray, and appeared emaciated when he got to her.

“In addition to being frightened on the ice, it was hungry and cold,” Hyatt said. He added that no one knew how long the dog had been stranded.

After a video of the rescue was posted to Facebook, dozens of people asked to adopt the dog. She has since been placed with a new owner.

“We do have a soft spot for animals. We were worried, but finding the dog a new home that quickly made us all happy,” Hyatt said.

