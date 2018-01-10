New program aims to help addicts, prevent drug addicted babies

It's an epidemic here in Wilmington and other places all over the country -- opioid abuse and deaths resulting from abuse of these drugs.

The problem is even affecting babies who are born addicted to opioids and suffering withdrawals.

Nearly 130 infants are born each year at New Hanover Regional Medical Center with neonatal abstinence syndrome.

"It's a condition where a child has been exposed to illicit drugs or prescription drugs in utero. They can experience withdrawals post being delivered," said Brandi Page, a nurse manager at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Statistics show a baby is born with neonatal abstinence syndrome every 25 seconds in the United States. In NHRMC's NICU, around 10 babies are treated a day.

"In 2009, we experienced about 30 patients with neonatal abstinence syndrome, so we are looking at a 300 percent increase of patients who experienced that," Page said.

That spike caught the attention of District Court Judge Jay Corpening, whose court cases are dominated each day by drug abuse.

"I don't think anyone goes out and intentionally gets pregnant," Corpening said. "That's not how that works. Our folks addicted, they are in crisis. Their brains are not functioning and we are hoping that if we offering or requiring that they will wait until a better time," stated Corpening.

Corpening proposes a long-acting reversal contraceptive educational program. Moms and dads who are addicts can head to the health department to receive free contraceptives while also getting court-ordered drug education.

"I am seeing all this heartache and sorrow and tragedy and I'm thinking about this program," Corpening said. "Could we put off these pregnancies until a better point in their life? Try to get them clean and sober and then work on growing their family."

In the US last year, $48 million was spent on healthcare for drug addicted babies. The new program could reduce these costs, help moms and dads, and keep babies out of DSS and foster homes.

If you are interested in this new program, visit any health department and receive free oral contraceptives. Classes for parents will begin next month in New Hanover and Pender counties.

