Voice of the Blue Devils to speak at sports club luncheon

Bob Harris, the longtime play-by-play voice of the Duke Blue Devils football and men's basketball teams, will be the guest speaker at the Greater Wilmington Sports Club's Speakers Luncheon on Jan. 19.

The luncheon is scheduled to run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the City Club on South Second Street. It costs $40 per person and a meal is included along with Harris' remarks and a question and answer period.

Harris, who was inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2006, broadcast 1,358 consecutive Duke basketball games and 456 consecutive Blue Devils football games before retiring in 2017.

Call 910-769-6830 for more information.

