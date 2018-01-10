Shaun Kirk transferring from N.C. State

North Carolina State junior basketball player Shaun Kirk will transfer from the program.

The Whiteville native has been granted his release. Kirk is headed to UNC Pembroke where his younger brother, Tyrell Kirk, is a freshman guard.

Shaun Kirk, who has played in just five games this season, averaged 2.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game for the 11-5 Wolfpack.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.