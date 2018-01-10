After customer complaints, CFPUA to look into high water bills

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority will waive late penalties as staff investigates customer complaints about unusually high water bills, according to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

"As a result of the number of inquiries from water customers, CFPUA has dedicated customer service staff and engineering staff to research the issue," the news release stated.

The utility will take the following steps to examine the issue:

Staff will review the new meter system. CFPUA is examining the new system to understand if anything related to this new system is causing the spike. The new system has several internal quality control checks, and staff will be reviewing those.

Staff will evaluate data quality. There are several processes associated with reconciling data collected in the old system with new meter readings. CFPUA will review the various process steps and look for any points of failure in the procedure.

Staff will review the old meter system. Since the older meters also had aging data transmitters, CFPUA is interested in researching the accuracy of the information transmitted to our systems.

Several CFPUA customers reached out to WECT to complain about the spike in their water bills. Recent statements show water reading numbers that are far from typical, in some cases more than 20,000 gallons above average.

Many of the customers believe their newly installed meters are to blame.

On Tuesday, CFPUA Director of Engineering Carel Vandermeyden told WECT that bill discrepancies were most likely due to leaks, or the fact that old meters were reading numbers more slowly. One day later they acknowledged it could be the data transfer from the old to new meters.

"Some of the issues may have been in the data transfer and we've already corrected some of those bills. The other area whether it's the new system or the old system that was communicating the old information," said Vandermeyden.

CFPUA said it has swapped out about 20,000 water meters as part of its meter replacement program.

"During the span of the meter replacement program, CFPUA received few customer billing concerns," the news release stated. "However, during the last few days, some customers have come forward to express concerns about higher than usual water bills."

The utility said it will not assess late penalties for customers who recently had a meter changed and are concerned about their bills.

"CFPUA will err on the side of the customers as we work through these issues," the release stated.

In the meantime, CFPUA has asked its contractor, Pedal Valves, to stop installing new water meters until staff can research customer concerns.

If you have concerns about your water bill, contact CFPUA by phone at 910-332-6550 or use an online form found here: http://www.cfpua.org/customercare.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.