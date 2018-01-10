Section of Wilmington street to close for 2 weeks for drainage work

Beginning Thursday, crews with the city of Wilmington will close a small section of North Colony Circle so a failing metal drainage pipe can be replaced.

The work will take place between 414 and 419 North Colony Circle.

Residents who live from 414 N. Colony Circle and north, towards Kelly Road, will need to access their homes from the north.

Residents who live from 419 N. Colony Circle and south, towards Nottingham Lane, will need to access their homes from the south.

The project is expected to take two weeks to complete.

