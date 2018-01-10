Wrightsville Beach Museum to move 1920s cottage

The Wrightsville Beach Museum will move an entire 1920s cottage on Thursday from Lumina Ave to the museum site on W. Salisbury St.. (Source: WECT)

The Wrightsville Beach Museum will move an entire 1920s cottage on Thursday from Lumina Ave. to the museum site on W. Salisbury St.

The Bordeaux Cottage, built in 1924, was donated by Chris and Debbie Strickland to the Wrightsville Beach Museum of History to expand the current museum.

According to museum staff, the move will be done without the traditional truck and beam system, but will utilize remote-controlled dollies. The dollies allow for more flexibility in traversing corners in that the dollies appear to "crab" around corners.

The cottage is one of six that survived the Great Fire of 1934.

The museum will provide coffee on the porch of the Chamber of Commerce Building/Visitors Center for spectators who would like to watch the move starting at 10 a.m.. Most activity at the historic square site is anticipated to be after noon.

Parking in the historic Square area is not advised. Parking near the tennis courts at Wrightsville Beach Park and walking to the museum and visitors center is recommended.

