ATF offers reward for info on automatic rifle stolen from WPD officer

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has announced a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to the recovery of an automatic rifle stolen from a Wilmington police officer last September.

On Sept. 30, 2017, a car break-in at the home of an undercover officer in Brunswick County led to the theft of police-issued equipment, including a gun, a bulletproof vest and ammunition.

According to a heavily redacted report from the Leland Police Department, the break-in was reported at a home in Winnabow.

The report from Leland lists the items stolen as an M4 rifle, soft rifle case, tactical mounted light for M4, scope, infrared laser, bulletproof vest (valued at $1,500), Taser, a hand-held radio, two 15-round handgun magazines and five M4 magazines (30 rounds).

In total, the value of the items stolen is estimated to be around $4,500.

In October, a Crimestoppers reward of up to $5,000 was offered for information on the case.

An internal investigation into whether or not the officer secured the weapon and equipment properly has been completed, and "appropriate actions" were taken, a spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department said Wednesday. State law prohibits the release of any additional personnel investigation information.

WECT has requested personnel records for the officer that are available to the public under state law.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS, email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

