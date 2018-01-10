More than 200 bags of heroin seized in drug bust

More than 200 bags of heroin were seized and four people were arrested after the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Gang Unit assisted Probation and Parole on a search Tuesday night.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff's office, the search took place at 113 Dapple Court Apt 303 at approximately 7 p.m.

Approximately 206 bags of heroin, five grams of marijuana and a handgun were seized.

Three men, all validated gang members, and a woman were charged:

Kevin Freeman: two counts of trafficking heroin, manufacturing heroin, maintaining dwelling, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, possession of firearm by felon. No bond.

Garry Hines: two counts of trafficking heroin, manufacture heroin, PWIMSD heroin, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of firearm by felon. No bond

Jarrod Davis: two counts of trafficking heroin, manufacturing heroin, PWIMSD heroin, possession firearm by felon, resisting public officer. 7 additional outstanding warrants were served. No bond.

Saffiyah Eleazor two counts of trafficking heroin, manufacturing heroin, PWIMSD heroin, maintaining dwelling. No bond.

Hines pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2011. He was sentenced to 51-71 months in prison in the shooting death of Cornelius Tremayne Blanks at Club 609. According to the NC Department of Public Safety, Hines was released from prison in September 2016.

