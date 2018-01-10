Throw a stone: 'Learn to Curl' ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics

Just in time for the 2018 Winter Olympics, the Coastal Carolina Curling Club is holding a 'Learn to Curl' session on Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Wilmington Ice House. (Source: WECT)

Just in time for the 2018 Winter Olympics, the Coastal Carolina Curling Club is holding a 'Learn to Curl' session on Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Wilmington Ice House.

Curling is a team sport, in which players slide stones on a sheet of ice towards a targeted area.

Men's and women's curling competitions were officially added to the Olympics in 1998 during the Winter Games in Nagano, Japan.

The 'Learn to Curl' session starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Ice House in the Ogden area.

Participants should arrive early to allow for check-in and a brief off-ice session.

Beginners start with a half-hour off-ice session to go over the basics of curling: safety, terminology, delivery and more. They then head to the ice to learn first-hand to 'throw a stone.'

Participants are advised to wear warm, comfortable clothing and relatively new sneakers or tennis shoes. All other curling equipment will be provided.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The session is $25, and registration is required.

For registration information, click here.

