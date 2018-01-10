Throw a stone: 'Learn to Curl' ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Throw a stone: 'Learn to Curl' ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Just in time for the 2018 Winter Olympics, the Coastal Carolina Curling Club is holding a 'Learn to Curl' session on Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Wilmington Ice House. 

Curling is a team sport, in which players slide stones on a sheet of ice towards a targeted area. 

Men's and women's curling competitions were officially added to the Olympics in 1998 during the Winter Games in Nagano, Japan.

The 'Learn to Curl' session starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Ice House in the Ogden area. 

Participants should arrive early to allow for check-in and a brief off-ice session.

Beginners start with a half-hour off-ice session to go over the basics of curling: safety, terminology, delivery and more. They then head to the ice to learn first-hand to 'throw a stone.' 

Participants are advised to wear warm, comfortable clothing and relatively new sneakers or tennis shoes. All other curling equipment will be provided. 

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 

The session is $25, and registration is required. 

For registration information, click here. 

