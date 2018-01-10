ONWASA-asks-residents-to-check-pipes-for-breaks

ONWASA customers are asked to check their plumbing for possible breaks after last week's freezing temperatures.

The water utility company reported over 13.7 million gallons of water used on a single say alone. An increase was expected, but not the volumes of water needed.



Water production rates between Dec. 28 and Jan. 8 show a steady trend in usage:

12/28/2017 7,560,000

12/29/2017 7,911,000

12/30/2017 7,909,000

12/31/2017 8,374,000

1/1/2018 8,515,000

1/2/2018 9,845,000

1/3/2018 12,063,000

1/4/2018 11,437,000

1/5/2018 11,747,000

1/6/2018 12,333,000

1/7/2018 12,957,000

1/8/2018 13,727,000

Part of the usage comes from residents dripping their faucets to prevent freezing pipes. Water pipe breaks counts for more. ONWASA waived all fees for water turn-off and turn-on because of last week's winter storm.

ONWASA says they are inspecting all water mains, plants and tower to secure no breaks in the community's infrastructure.

