Pender Co. Schools' make-up days include a Saturday

Students with Pender County Schools will be making up a day on a Saturday.

The Pender County Board of Education approved a make-up schedule Tuesday night for days missed due to last week's winter storm.

All schools will be in session for a full day on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Traditional calendar schools and Penderlea School will be in session for students on Monday, Jan. 22.

Pender Early College will be in session for students on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

