TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break causes lane closures at Shipyard Blvd.-Carolina Beach Road

Several lanes are shut down at the Shipyard Blvd. and Carolina Beach Road intersection Wednesday morning as crews work to repair a water main.

Westbound lanes of Shipyard are closed at Carolina Beach Road. Southbound lanes of Carolina Beach Road are blocked and through traffic is sharing a left turn lane.

According to the CFPUA, a travel advisory is in place until late afternoon or early evening Wednesday.

Officials said affected customers should have water service restored around noon. Customers in the 500, 600 and 700 blocks of Shipyard, at 2518 and 2543 Carolina Beach Road will be under a boil water advisory once service is restored.

