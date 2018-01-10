Lanes on Shipyard Blvd., Carolina Beach Rd. reopen after water main break repairs

CFPUA crews are repairing a water main break at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Shipyard Boulevard.

Several lanes on Shipyard Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road have reopened to traffic after crews completed work to fix a water main that broke Tuesday evening.

According to a news release from Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, crews had to make emergency repairs to a 12-inch water main which affected westbound lanes on Shipyard Blvd. and southbound lanes on Carolina Beach Rd.

Beach Rd. and Shipyard Blvd. Southbound and Westbound Lanes now OPEN. — WilmingtonNC Traffic (@WilmNCtraffic) January 10, 2018

Crews eventually restored water pressure to customers around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday and reopened lanes just before 5 p.m.

Customers in the 500, 600 and 700 blocks of Shipyard, and at 2518 and 2543 Carolina Beach Road are under a boil water advisory until further notice.

