Lanes on Shipyard Blvd., Carolina Beach Rd. reopen after water main break repairs

CFPUA crews are repairing a water main break at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Shipyard Boulevard. CFPUA crews are repairing a water main break at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Shipyard Boulevard.
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Several lanes on Shipyard Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road have reopened to traffic after crews completed work to fix a water main that broke Tuesday evening.

According to a news release from Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, crews had to make emergency repairs to a 12-inch water main which affected westbound lanes on Shipyard Blvd. and southbound lanes on Carolina Beach Rd.

Crews eventually restored water pressure to customers around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday and reopened lanes just before 5 p.m.

Customers in the 500, 600 and 700 blocks of Shipyard, and at 2518 and 2543 Carolina Beach Road are under a boil water advisory until further notice.

