Boil advisory for Shipyard Blvd.-Carolina Beach Rd. area rescinded

CFPUA crews are repairing a water main break at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Shipyard Boulevard.

A boil advisory that had been issued for the Carolina Beach Road-Shipyard Blvd. area has been rescinded, according to CFPUA officials.

The advisory had affected customers in the 500, 600 and 700 blocks of Shipyard, and at 2518 and 2543 Carolina Beach Road.

"Bacteriological analysis results of drinking water samples collected recently from this system show no coliform bacteria present. The system has resumed normal operation," CFPUA said in a release.

Several lanes on Shipyard Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road were shut down for almost 24 hours while crews completed work to fix a water main that broke Tuesday evening.

According to a news release from Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, crews had to make emergency repairs to a 12-inch water main.

Beach Rd. and Shipyard Blvd. Southbound and Westbound Lanes now OPEN. — WilmingtonNC Traffic (@WilmNCtraffic) January 10, 2018

Crews eventually restored water pressure to customers around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday and reopened lanes just before 5 p.m.

