Port City ranked third in list of 'Destinations on the Rise'

Wilmington is among the top destinations on the rise, according to a poll by TripAdvisor. (Source: WECT)

The Port City is ranked third in the country in the site's Travelers' Choice list.

"Instead of taking a beach vacation in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, consider this port city with its mile-long Riverwalk, which has bustling shops, cafes and nightlife," TripAdvisor said about Wilmington. "And if you still love the energy of crowds, plan your trip around annual events, like the Riverfest, Wilmington Beer Week and the North Carolina Azalea Festival."

Kapa'a, Hawaii, and Waco, Texas, were at the top of the rankings.

