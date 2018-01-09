High School Basketball Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School Basketball Scoreboard

High School basketball scoreboard (Source: WECT) High School basketball scoreboard (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Boys

Cape Fear Academy 36, Coastal Christian 39 F
New Hanover 63, West Brunswick 42 F
Hoggard 45, South Brunswick 37 F
Ashley 74, North Brunswick 62 F
Whiteville 44, East Bladen 36 F
North Wake Homeschool 59, Southeastern Homeschool 50 F

Girls 

Hoggard 58, South Brunswick 11 F
Ashley 54, North Brunswick 29 F
New Hanover 53, West Brunswick 37 F
East Bladen 52, Whiteville 44 F

Powered by Frankly