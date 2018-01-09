High School Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Cape Fear Academy 36, Coastal Christian 39 F
New Hanover 63, West Brunswick 42 F
Hoggard 45, South Brunswick 37 F
Ashley 74, North Brunswick 62 F
Whiteville 44, East Bladen 36 F
North Wake Homeschool 59, Southeastern Homeschool 50 F
Girls
Hoggard 58, South Brunswick 11 F
Ashley 54, North Brunswick 29 F
New Hanover 53, West Brunswick 37 F
East Bladen 52, Whiteville 44 F
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.