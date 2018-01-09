New Hanover football honored at New Hanover County Board of Education meeting

The honors keep coming for the New Hanover High School football team (Source: WECT)

At Tuesday’s New Hanover County Board of Education meeting, the Wildcats where recognized for winning the 2017 3AA state championship. The board gave Wildcat players and coaches a plaque and a bronze football.

In December, New Hanover beat A.C. Reynolds 27-17 to win the program’s first football state championship since 1951.

