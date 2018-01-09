Customers complain of abnormally high water bills; CFPUA offers explanations

WECT has received numerous calls and emails about outrageously high water bills from Cape Fear Public Utility Authority. Recent statements show water reading numbers that are far from typical, in some cases more than 20,000 gallons above average.

Many believe their newly installed meters are to blame, but CFPUA said Tuesday that it is unlikely.

Out of nearly 70,000 meters in the area, CFPUA has replaced around 20,000 with newer meters. The utility said until recently it has not had many problems.

Carel Vandermeyden, director of engineering at CFPUA, said there are a few possible explanations.

It is possible your old meter was reading slowly, meaning your previous bills were showing less water than you actually used.

You could also have a leak causing the water to run constantly. To check for a leak, turn off all water in your house and watch the meter. Some leaks can take place under the house or out of sight, which would require help from a plumber to detect.

Lastly, he said workers could have installed the meter incorrectly.

"We have had an increase in calls and we're looking into that and what the problem might be," Vandermeyden said. "Was it that the old meter was reading very slow and that the new meter is reading more accurately or it might be something with the new meter installation that we need to go back and do some quality control on and make sure that the reading is correct."

Many who have had this problem say they've reached out to CFPUA and haven't heard back.

The utility told WECT it has had an unusually busy few weeks and that it tries to answer calls within 24 hours.

